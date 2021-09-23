Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Khalid and Shaquille O’Neal Joining Daymond John for Black Entrepreneurs Day

Shark Tank star Daymond John is bringing Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Khalid, Shaquille O’Neal and Rev Run on board for his 2nd annual Black Entrepreneurs Day.

Presented by Chase for Business, the free global live-stream event — created by John to spotlight Black businesses, entrepreneurs and leaders while helping the next generation — will air on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on John’s Facebook page and other channels on the platform. Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater is hosting the COVID-19 safe event with a studio audience expected to be full of NAACP groups, HBCU students and contest winners.

The program includes Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance that will find John chatting with O’Neal, Banks, Michael Strahan, Marcus Samuelsson, Rev Run and Janice Bryant Howroyd. Hart is confirmed to lead a Hart Felt Conversation sponsored by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.​​ Khalid has also confirmed his participation, and the music star will perform live for the Apollo crowd. Angela Yee has joined as a co-host.

In a statement, John recalled how he launched the event last year during a difficult time in the COVID-19 pandemic as many business owners and entrepreneurs were trying to stave off losses, cuts and closures. “Here we are just one year later, able to celebrate the hustle and grit of so many in the community; those who are pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in some cases, thriving,” John added. “With that in mind, we are excited to introduce the second annual Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business. This year’s event taking place live from Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater will stream to millions of homes across the globe.”

Additional support for the event is provided by T-Mobile, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Shopify, Facebook, Klaviyo, Logitech, Yappa and the NAACP. Those organizations are also behind ten grants designed to inspire and support the next generation of leaders. More information on the grants, the stream and Black Entrepreneurs Day can be found here.