Bleecker Street Names Kyle Davies as President of Distribution

The former Paramount Pictures exec will spearhead theatrical releases for Bleecker, which is led by CEO Andrew Karpen.

Bleecker Street, led by CEO Andrew Karpen, has hired veteran distribution exec Kyle Davies as president of distribution.

Davies will spearhead the indie outfit’s theatrical distribution efforts, including upcoming releases like the Infinite Storm with Naomi Watts; Montana Story, starring Haley Lu Richardson; and Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List, with Freida Pinto.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Bleecker Street and share the energy and opportunity that exists within their sophisticated and diverse slate of independent films. I’ve always admired Bleecker’s belief in the theatrical experience and approach in acquiring films for broad audiences. I look forward to being a part of their evolution,” Davies said in a statement on Wednesday.

At Paramount Pictures until late 2019, Davies served as president of domestic distribution. His credits included Rocketman, A Quiet Place, Book Club, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Bumblebee, Arrival, Fences, Daddy’s Home 2 and Annihilation.

“Kyle has unparalleled relationships with exhibitors and a stellar track record in the theatrical distribution space. His perspective is very much in line with our business, and he really is the perfect addition to our executive team,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said in a statement.

Before Paramount, Davies was president of worldwide distribution for Relativity Media and served as executive vp of theatrical distribution for Overture Films, whose marketing and distribution assets were picked up by Relativity Media.

Before joining Overture, Davies also had an earlier stint at Paramount Pictures as senior vp of distribution following its purchase of DreamWorks, where he worked on films like Mission: Impossible III, Dreamgirls, Over the Hedge, Gladiator, Saving Private Ryan, American Beauty, Shrek and Shrek II.

