Indie Banner Blink49 Teams With Literary Agency Transatlantic for Joint Content Venture

Blink49 Studios has unveiled a joint venture with Transatlantic Agency, the Toronto-based literary management company, to develop and produce original content for the international marketplace.

The partnership, unveiled ahead of the Banff World Media Festival, offers Blink49 access to Transatlantic’s roster of book authors and IP to co-produce originals via its production and distribution arms. Blink49 will serve as the lead studio and along with Fifth Season will have a first look for international distribution rights.

The joint venture will build a pipeline for Blink49 Studios of book adaptations out of Canada to be put through the indie studio for international exploitation.

John Morayniss and fellow former eOne execs launched Blink49 Studios as a Canadian-based indie banner in 2021 to develop and produce both scripted and unscripted content. Endeavor Content, which rebranded as Fifth Season, became the lead strategic investor in Blink49, which is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Los Angeles, and is also the production banner’s main distribution partner.

“We’re so excited to partner with Samantha Haywood, Laura Cameron and the fabulous team at Transatlantic Agency. They represent some of the best-selling authors and storytellers working in Canada, the US and internationally,” Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios, said in a statement about upcoming literary adaptations with Transatlantic, which has Samantha Haywood as president and literary agent.

“We will always seek out the best creative alignment through our robust network of co-agents and production partners in addition to offering this unique avenue for our clients to retain a financial stake in the stories they create. Laura Cameron and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this opportunity for our clients and the Transatlantic Agency,” Haywood said in her own statement.