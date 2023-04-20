Bloomberg Media Sets New Programming Slate, Hires Head of IP Partnerships (Exclusive)

Bloomberg Media’s video content ambitions are getting a bit clearer, as the company on Thursday will announce a slate of new programming.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the company has hired a head of intellectual property partnerships, Cassie Thornton, who will be tasked with working with the editorial team to expand the Bloomberg brand and its journalism through deals with production companies, streaming platforms and TV networks.

Most recently a producer at the production company RAW TV, she will report to Bloomberg Media chief partnerships officer Nick Sallon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cassie and build on the success we have had bringing our rich slate of business stories and IP to audiences globally,” Sallon said in a statement. “Cassie brings over a decade of experience building production companies, licensing IP rights and producing acclaimed films and series. We’re excited to welcome her to the company to lead our global efforts to expand this business.”

“With unparalleled journalism and an entrepreneurial culture, Bloomberg Media cultivates a differentiated ecosystem for innovation and modern storytelling,” Thornton added. “I am thrilled to work across the organization to bring our dynamic and groundbreaking content to life – from the page to the screen.”

Bloomberg Media CEO M. Scott Havens told THR in March that the company was pursuing a more aggressive push into original video content, including an expansion of its IP and licensing business.

“If we’re going to be producing our own shows, if we’re going to be licensing all the great IP from our newsroom, then having a deeper presence in L.A. in particular is critical, frankly,” Havens said at the time. “I came out and met with a lot of the heads of some of the production studios, some of the streamers and said, ‘Hey, you know, we’re sitting on incredible amounts of IP and we’d like to take some of them and work with you to produce them into shows, scripted or unscripted.’”

Bloomberg’s new streaming content slate includes 6 shows, all of which are scheduled to debut this quarter. Documentary-style programming and interview formats dominate, with talent familiar to regular watchers, readers, or listeners of other Bloomberg content.

Shows include a flagship documentary series called Bloomberg Investigates, which will serve as a video companion to some of the news organization feature stories. “Powered by the latest and most impactful stories in the newsroom, reporters will walk through the biggest enterprise stories on their beat through on the ground reporting, analysis and more,” the logline reads. The series will launch April 26.

AI IRL will be a 12 episode series starring journalists Jackie Davalos and Nate Lanxon as they explore ways that artificial intelligence is being used in the real world. The show debuted April 19.

Bloomberg is planning a video expansion for its popular Odd Lots podcast with hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway being joined in a new Bloomberg Originals studio by live guests. The video edition of Odd Lots will debut May 1.

There is a sports interview series on tap called Next In Sports, led by Jason Kelly and Vanessa Perdomo. The show will debut May 18.

Bloomberg veteran Emily Chang will host an interview series called The Circuit. “Each week, Emily will go into the field to meet the biggest influencers across a broad swath of entrepreneurship, culture, and tech. The intimate interviews will give viewers a peek behind-the-scenes of the most exciting companies and biggest personalities in modern business,” per Bloomberg’s logline. Chang’s show debuts June 6.

And Exponentially will “will celebrate the creative, critical thinking required by leaders to conceive a vision for the near-future along with a deep understanding of how it might be achieved,” and be hosted by Azeem Azhar, debuting May 18.