‘BMF’ Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa Signs with APA

Eric Kofi-Abrefa, currently starring in Starz’s BMF, has signed with APA. The actor stars as antagonist Lamar Silas on the series, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The London native is also known for roles in the crime drama Blue Story (2019), from director Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu. Kofi-Abrefa reteams with Onwubolu for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi superhero series Supacell, which focuses on a group of ordinary citizens from South London who develop super powers despite having no clear connection between them, other than they are all Black.

The actor has also appeared in high profile features such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the Brad Pitt World War II tank drama Fury (2014) and Oliver stone’s Snowden (2016).

Kofi-Abrefa is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and is also known for theater work, appearing opposite Vanessa Kirby in the National Theatre’s contemporary adaptation of Miss Julie, titled Julie.