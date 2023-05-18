‘Bob Does Sports’ Influencer Robby Berger Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Robby Berger, the comic and Instagram influencer behind the social media brand Bob Does Sports, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Also joining the Hollywood talent agency is the cast of the Bob Does Sports podcast and YouTube series from Doing Things Media that includes Nick Stubbe, aka Fat Perez, and Joe Demare, aka Joey Coldcuts. Berger also created Brilliantly Dumb, a podcast where he offers a comedic view on sports and everyday life.

Launched two years ago, Bob Does Sports has over 55 million views as fans watch golf influencer Berger lead his group of ragtag players on the course with guest stars like PGA Champion Keegan Bradley and Masters Champion Jon Rahm.

The success of Bob Does Sports comes as pro golf and media content creators converge in the social media space. Originally created as a platform to talk about a host of sports, Berger discovered his golf content resonated with viewers above all else, so he made that a focus.

Berger has also been active in the brand partnerships space, working with top brands like Callaway Golf, Draft Kings, Corona, Celsius and others. In 2022, the Bob Does Sports team and Doing Things Media launched Breezy Golf, a golf and apparel line.

Breezy Golf and Bob Does Sports also launched a series of golf tournaments called The Breezy Invitational. Berger will continue to be represented by Cameron Kadison at Mortar Media and Mitch Federer of Weinstein Senior, LLP.