Bob Iger Joins Fast Delivery Firm Gopuff as an Adviser and Investor

Former Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger is continuing to pursue new opportunities as an investor.

On Wednesday, the fast delivery company Gopuff said that Iger would be coming on board an adviser and investor.

Gopuff is one of a handful of companies in the “instant commerce” category, where users order things like food or household supplies or snacks through an app on their phones, and get it delivered quickly. Gopuff, for example, has tried to get its goods delivered to users in 30 minutes or less.

However, the company has taken a different approach from many competitors by operating its own warehouses and running its own logistics.

While Iger may be most closely associated with the world of entertainment, Disney was also a retail juggernaut, not only operating an enormous consumer products business, but also hundreds of Disney-branded stores. And Disney under Iger was also aggressive about using technology to deliver consumer-friendly products and services.

And with Gopuff moving into the influencer an creator economy space in recent months (the company partnered with YouTuber MrBeast earlier this year), Iger’s experience navigating that world could come in handy. Actress and singer Selena Gomez also invested in the company late last year.

Iger has been active since leaving Disney at the end of the year. He is working on a new book, and has become an adviser and investor in a handful of companies. Most notably, Iger partnered with The Chernin Group and Rich Paul to invest in the toymaker Funko earlier this month, and he joined the board of Genies, which is seeking to carve out a leadership role in the virtual avatar business.