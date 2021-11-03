Bob Iger Quietly Working on New Book (Exclusive)

Disney's Bob Iger, pictured during his last book tour at a stop on 'The View.'

With Bob Iger’s Disney contract expiring Jan. 1, all eyes are on the executive chairman’s next move. Among the wide range of possibilities is writing a follow-up to his memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Iger has been quietly working on a follow-up to his book, which hit The New York Times best-seller list upon its release in September 2019; he apparently has plenty of material to continue on another Ride.

“I’m certainly hoping there will be another one,” says Iger’s powerhouse book agent, ICM’s Esther Newberg, who notes that she hasn’t seen any pages yet.

Though Ride was published by Random House, a follow-up wouldn’t necessarily land with the publishing giant given that Newberg negotiated just a one-book deal back in 2016.

Still, Random House would get a first crack considering that the CEO enjoyed an easy rapport with the company’s exec vp and publisher Andy Ward. In 2019, Iger embarked on a media tour to promote the book that saw the executive give interviews to multiple outlets and appear on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Ellen Show.

Other post-Disney options that Iger has toyed with include an ambassadorship. Iger had been included on President Joe Biden’s wish list for a key ambassador post, namely China or the U.K., THR has reported. But that political prospect appears to be off the table.

Says one industry insider who is plugged in to the Biden administration and close to Iger, “He’s not exactly jumping up and down for an assignment.”

This story first appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.