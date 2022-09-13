Bob Iger Joins VC Firm Thrive Capital

Former Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger is getting into venture capital.

Iger has joined Thrive Capital as a venture partner. The role isn’t a full-time gig for Iger, who will advise the firm on potential investments, and serve as a mentor to CEOs of companies that Thrive invests in.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the hire.

Iger stepped down as CEO of Disney in 2020 and as chairman at the end of last year. Since then, he has been active in the investment space, acquiring stakes in the pop culture toy brand Funko, the quick delivery service GoPuff and the metaverse avatar company Genies.

He’s also working on a new book on leadership, a follow-up to his 2019 memoir.

Speaking at the Code Conference last week, Iger said that he has been approached nearly non-stop by companies interested in having him on their boards. However, he said it was the startups that he was most intrigued by. The role at Thrive Capital could help support that interest.

Thrive Capital was founded by Joshua Kushner in 2009. Kushner is the son of real estate developer Charles Kushner and the younger brother of former Trump White House adviser Jared Kushner. He is also married to model Karlie Kloss. The firm raised $3 billion for two new funds earlier this year.