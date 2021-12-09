Ahead of Disney Exit, Bob Iger Delivers One Last Weather Forecast

Decades before he ascended to arguably the highest perch in entertainment as CEO (and currently executive chairman) of The Walt Disney Co. Bob Iger delivered the weather forecast to TV viewers in Ithaca, New York.

On Thursday, with his departure from Disney just a few weeks away, Iger returned to his weatherman roots, appearing on Disney’s ABC affiliate KABC Los Angeles’ 6 AM news program for a interview, and to update viewers with the latest forecast.

“I have not done the weather in 48 years, but I will give it a shot,” Iger said, when asked if he would do so.

“You can see there is light rain falling across the Southland this morning expected to get just a little bit heavier as the day progresses. However, this is just a prelude to a big storm that should be coming through the Southland Monday and into Tuesday morning,” Iger said to open the forecast.

“Very nippy on Saturday morning by the way, 62 degrees in the Los Angeles area,” Iger added, when the 7 day forecast appeared on the green screen behind him. “46 degrees on Saturday morning, that’s when I bike ride, I think I may have to look out for some early morning frost.”

In addition to his weather delivery (“you did great!” KABC meteorologist Leslie Lopez said when he was done), Iger also reflected on his time at the company (“I’ve loved what I’ve done, every day that I’ve come to work I’ve been happy”), and what he has planned once he leaves.

“I’m looking forward to what comes next, although I’m not 100% sure what that is. But I haven’t had a day off since 8th grade,” Iger said.

One thing that is probably in the works: Another book, to follow up on his 2019 memoir The Ride of a Lifetime. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Tatiana Siegel first reported that Iger was working on a new book last month, and Iger elaborated on those plans Thursday.

“I’m thinking about it,” he said. “Right now, it feels like a gigantic homework assignment.”

“But yes, I’ve been fascinated by how leaders led though the global pandemic, leading through a crisis,” Iger added. “There’s a germ of an idea there.”