Film Producers Bob Yari, Marvin Peart Launch WonderHill Studios

Veteran film financiers and producers Bob Yari and Marvin Peart have partnered to launch WonderHill Studios as co-founders and co-CEOs.

With an announcement timed for the Cannes Film Festival, the film and TV production and distribution company will seek out a lane in the indie theatrical space by producing film and TV content and pursuing domestic film distribution, acquisitions and foreign sales.

“WonderHill Studios is eager to fill a crucial hole within the theatrical and television space, while also focusing on diversity in cinema and television in front and behind the camera. We are dedicated to building a diverse C-suite, and delivering quality independent films to the theatrical marketplace,” said Yari in a statement on Wednesday.

Yari earned a best picture Oscar in 2006 for Crash, but soon afterwards got bogged down in legal woes amidst battles with creditors and litigation with industry creatives. His other film credits include The Illusionist, Possession and Resurrecting the Champ, while also directing Papa: Hemingway in Cuba.

Yari and The War With Grandpa producer Peart are also part of David Glasser’s 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone for Paramount+. Peart’s credits also include Life on the Line and Escape From Planet Earth.

“With the incredibly experienced and creative team we are building, we are optimistic and excited for the future of this company focusing on bringing fresh and groundbreaking television to viewers, as well driving audiences of all ages and generations back to theaters,” Peart added in his own statement.