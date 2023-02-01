Bobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTA

Bobby Kim, more commonly known as Bobby Hundreds — named for the popular Los Angeles streetwear brand he co-founded called The Hundreds — has signed with UTA. The fashion designer, author, photographer and Web3 creator will be represented across all of these industries by the company, with an eye toward helping Kim expand his business across screenwriting, film and television producing, speaking engagements and publishing.

“For nearly two decades Bobby has been the leader of communities of movers and shakers spanning many genres — fashion, food, music, and recently web3,” Caroline Hooven, UTA Web3 agent, said in a statement emailed to The Hollywood Reporter. “He is an inspiring storyteller who dynamically translates and elevates culture for his audience. We could not be more excited to partner with him on his journey.”

Next up, Kim (who will continue to be managed by Theresa Kang of Blue Marble Management and Marc Gerald at Europa Content for publishing) is planning to release his second book NFTs Are a Scam (under MCD/FSG). His first book, a memoir called This Is Not a T-Shirt: A Brand, a Culture, a Community — a Life in Streetwear, chronicled the rise of his brand The Hundreds since it was founded in 2003; the brand has been championed by countless creatives including Jay-Z, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Swae Lee and Jonah Hill, among others. Kim is also developing a narrative feature and plans to produce adaptations of his books.

“I’m excited to partner with UTA and Blue Marble in expanding my works in television and film, beyond traditional boundaries and defined mediums,” Kim said in an emailed statement. “As a storyteller across brands, fashion, publishing, and Web3, I look forward to writing and producing more, as well as seeing my books adapted for the big screen.”

In the Web3 space, Kim and his partner Ben Hundreds recently sold out of 25,000 NFTs in under an hour through their Adam Bomb Squad project. Another venture Kim co-founded, Family Style, is a fashion and food hybrid festival designed to connect streetwear brands and restaurants to create exclusive menu items and merchandise.