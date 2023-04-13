×
 
Gary Michael Walters Steps Down as Bold Films CEO

The long-time head of the 'Nightcrawler' studio is set to launch Walters Media Group.

Gary Michael Walters
Gary Michael Walters Darren Eagles/Getty Images for Bold Films

Bold Films’ longtime CEO Gary Michael Walters has stepped down to form his own venture, Walters Media Group.

The new company will focus on developing high-profile film and TV projects, independent film financing and production and consulting for film investors and media companies.

“I am deeply appreciative of all the support Bold Films have given me over the past two decades. I will miss my Bold family, but I have been yearning to create my own company for some time, and I am very excited to announce my upcoming slate shortly,” Walters said in a statement.

Walters has been at Bold Films since its founding in 2004 and produced as well as executive produced film and TV projects, including critical hits like Whiplash, directed by Damien Chazelle, and Nightcrawler, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed and directed by Dan Gilroy.

Walters’ other credits includes Drive, starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac and Albert Brooks.

In a statement, Bold Films’ chairman David Litvak said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Gary over the years. We want to thank him for his stewardship during his tenure… We wish him the greatest success with his new venture and hope to work with him again soon.”

Walter’s other credits include the action thriller No Escape, starring Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan, and the apocalyptic horror feature Legion with Paul Bettany and Dennis Quaid.

Most recently, Walters was nominated for an Emmy for HBO’s Oslo and he produced Netflix’s The Guilty, starring Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

