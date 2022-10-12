Brad Pitt’s Plan B Seeking Potential Buyer

Plan B — the Oscar-winning banner run by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner — is seeking a potential buyer. The Moonlight and Minari shingle has tapped Moelis & Co. to shop for a buyer or potential investors.

Moelis & Co. declined to comment. Plan B reps could not be reached for comment.

Plan B has become an awards season regular with credits that include 12 Years a Slave, Selma and The Big Short, along with blockbuster titles like World War Z. This year, the company is behind MGM’s Women Talking, Universal’s She Said, Netflix’s Blonde and HBO Max’s Father of the Bride. (Plan B was started in the early 2000s by Pitt and then-wife Jennifer Anniston, with Pitt taking over the company after the couple divorced.)

In TV, Plan B’s credits include HBO’s The Normal Heart and Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, which reunited the company with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

Plan B has a first-look deal for TV with Amazon Studios and a features deal with MGM.

This news of Plan B’s search for a potential buyer comes as top-tier Hollywood production banners are courting big bucks for outright acquisitions and major numbers for equity investments.

Leading the charge is Kevin Mayer and Tom Stagss’ Candle Media, which acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for $900 million and kids’ entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment for a reported $3 billion. After a reported attempt at a sale, A24, which has partnered with Plan B on multiple projects, announced a $225 million investment led by Stripes. Elsewhere, Apollo Funds took a minority stake in Legendary Entertainment for $760 million.

