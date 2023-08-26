Bravo Says Reality TV Stars Can Break NDAs to Disclose “Unlawful Acts in the Workplace”

As the threat of legal action looms, Bravo is clarifying that reality TV stars can break their nondisclosure agreements when it pertains to “unlawful acts in the workplace.”

A spokesperson for the network shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter Friday, “Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner.”

“To be clear: any current or former cast or crew is free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate,” the statement continued. “We are also working with our third party production companies to remind all cast and crew that they are encouraged to report any such concerns through the channels made available by the production company so concerns can be promptly addressed.”

This comes as lawyers for Real Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel are preparing for a legal fight with NBCUniversal on behalf of a “significant number” of cast and crew members from Bravo, E! and CNBC series regarding alleged “grotesque” mistreatment and “draconian” nondisclosure agreements.

An Aug. 3 letter, sent to NBCU by attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, alleges that their clients have been “mentally, physically and financially victimized” while filming these shows. It also claims that cast members are fueled with alcohol, deprived of food and sleep and denied mental health treatment, as well as acts of sexual violence have been covered up.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 20, they sent another letter demanding the media company to release its cast and crew from their nondisclosure agreements.