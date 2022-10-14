NBCUniversal Plans to Turn BravoCon Into Its Next Big Business

At NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in May, the speeches, clips, and musical performances were interrupted by a skit.

The premise? A couple watching Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live try to score free tickets to the channel’s fan event BravoCon, and find themselves transported to the Radio City stage. What followed was a “shock and awe” effort by Bravo meant to underscore how big the channel had become” Dozens of celebrities, er, “Bravo-lebrities,” filled the stage as dance troupes performed around the actors portraying the couple.

Reality TV is big business, but unlike scripted fare, which has long found an experiential home in movie theaters or theme parks, it has been tough to craft an experience around such programming.

And what’s why NBCUniversal is betting on BravoCon. The fan convention will return (after a pandemic-spurred hiatus) Oct. 14-16 from New York’s Javits Center and the Hammerstein Ballroom. Panels, photo ops, parties, shopping opportunities, live tapings of Watch What Happens Live and other experiences are on tap, as are more than 140 of the channel’s stars.

NBCUniversal says that this year’s BravoCon has secured 19 sponsors, quadruple the number involved in the last event in 2019. Bud Light Seltzer, Lay’s, State Farm being the presenting sponsors of the event.

With consumer demand for live events continuing to be insatiable, brands are eager to get a piece of the action, and NBCU is hoping that BravoCon will deliver it to them.

“Brands are seeing huge results and impact with live events, we see that between all of our live events, whether it’s for Emmys, and now BravoCon, The Latin Billboards. But this event is is very unique,” Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships for NBCU tells The Hollywood Reporter. “You know, there aren’t that many brands that can represent live and fandom.”

For BravoCon, many of the sponsors will be closely involved with the event itself, with Bud Light Seltzer sponsoring Saturday evening’s festivities (and providing beverages, of course), Chase Sapphire opening a VIP lounge, and State Farm sponsoring the “Bravohood,” which Molen likens to a museum of Bravo.

Lay’s is sponsoring a culimary experience that will see some of its chips (some salty, some sweet) paired with cast members from the Real Housewives franchise.

“The team came up with the idea of matching a Lay’s flavor to a housewife, and they loved it,” Molen said. “And not only did they love it, but our talent loved it, they thought it was perfect. And they were so excited because a great thing about the Bravo talent is that they know that their fans build their brands… And when you bring all of it together, it just is going to deliver results for our marketers.”

The success of BravoCon matters because, while the Universal theme parks might be the place to experience the Minions or Jurassic Park, there is a whole lot more content and IP that can be transformed into live events. And marketers want to be part of it.

BravoCon is, in many ways, a test bed for what’s possible.

“It really is a flywheel to bring brands in and once they see the power, they want more, and our [advertising] One Platform offering gives them the opportunity to do this across our portfolio,” Molen says. “And again, this is not just a Bravo opportunity at NBCUniversal… it’s the model for the future of how we sell our sponsorships and our live events.”

“If the future of our industry is about the trifecta of content, technology and partnership, all coming together to bring engaging and interactive, data driven premium content to our fans, BravoCon is the greatest example of that,” she adds.