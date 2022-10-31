Bresha Webb Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Bresha Webb has signed with Gersh for representation.

The Run the World star has just finished production on a second season of the Starz series about four 30-something Black friends with complicated love lives in Harlem. Webb plays unfiltered marketing exec Renee in the comedy created by Leigh Davenport that follows Black professionals and lifelong best friends with aspirations to take over the world.

Webb also starred as public defender Jasmine in the thriller A Fall From Grace, Tyler Perry’s first movie for Netflix and a return for the actress to her dramatic roots. That role was also Webb’s first lead for the prolific Hollywood producer after she also appeared in Perry’s 2018 psychological thriller Acrimony, where she played a young Brenda.

As a director, Webb’s short film, Take the Job, premiered at Sundance this year. The short, about an intern offered a job that’s too good to be true and wondering if she should take the position, is written by Moni Oyedepo and stars Jamie Kaler and Loni Love. Take the Job streams on Peacock.

Webb also does voiceover work, including for Fox’s Housebroken and new HBO Max animated series Uncanny Valley.

Webb is additionally represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.