Brett Goldstein Signs With WME

Brett Goldstein, the Emmy-winning star and writer on Ted Lasso, has signed with WME.

The signing with the Hollywood talent agency follows the actor, creator, writer and producer signing an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. Goldstein is a series regular, writer and co-executive producer on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso comedy.

His performance as Roy Kent earned him the 2021 Emmy Award and 2022 Critics Choice Award for best support actor in a comedy. Goldstein recently secured a big raise for his role on the popular comedy and, having penned multiple episodes of the series, he also secured a raise for his writing services.

As a creator, Goldstein is writing and executive producing the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, alongside Bill Lawrence and Jason Segal, who will star. This follows the AMC limited anthology series Soulmates, which Goldstein created and executive produced with Will Bridges.

Earlier, Goldstein starred in and co-wrote the 2015 superhero comedy SuperBob and appeared in the indie feature Adult Life Skills. On TV, he was a series regular on Ricky Gervais’s Derek series and co-starred and had writing credits on the UK series Drifters, Hoff the Record, Uncle and Undercover.

Goldstein hosts the podcast Films To Be Buried With, which recently celebrated over 2 million streams and won the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Award in the podcast to watch category. Goldstein continues to be represented by Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson in the US, as well as B-Side Management and LARK in the UK.