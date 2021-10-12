Brian Goldner, Hasbro CEO, Dies at 58

Brian Goldner, the CEO of toymaker Hasbro, has died at age 58, the company said Tuesday.

A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had told shareholders that he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Goldner joined the company in 2000 and was appointed CEO in 2008. During his tenure, he transformed the company from a traditional toymaker into new areas like gaming, movies and television. A number of Hasbro toy brands, including Transformers, G.I. Joe and My Little Pony, have been turned into films and TV shows, with the most recent film, Snake Eyes, based on the G.I. Joe franchise, released by Paramount in July. Goldner was a producer on many of the projects.

The company said in a statement that the “culmination of his pioneering strategy” was the $3.8 billion acquisition of Entertainment One in 2019.

The Canadian studio produces shows like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, as well as adult fare like Designated Survivor. Hasbro has used the studio as its in-house TV and film production arm, while leveraging the acquired IP for toys and merchandise.

eOne has been company’s growth driver in recent months as it continued to deliver its programming to its streaming service and TV channel partners.

Goldner also served on the board of directors for entertainment giant ViacomCBS, where he was chair of the compensation committee.

“Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro,” Rich Stoddart, the company’s interim CEO, said in a statement. “As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched. On behalf of the Hasbro family, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter and entire family.”