Former Twitter Exec Briana McElroy Lands at Lionsgate Film Group

Former Twitter exec Briana McElroy has been named head of worldwide digital marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

McElroy most recently served as global client lead, media and entertainment at Twitter, where she oversaw partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery and The Walt Disney Company. Before Twitter, she was director of digital marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, driving digital marketing campaigns for Wonder Woman, Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Annabelle: Creation, Ocean’s 8, A Star Is Born and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Her hire by Lionsgate was announced on Feb. 16 by JP Richards and Keri Moore, who head up theatrical marketing for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. While with Lionsgate, McElroy will drive 360 digital campaigns for upcoming releases like John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Now You See Me 3, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer.

The Lionsgate film slate includes Expendables 4; the Dirty Dancing reboot; Ballerina, which expands the John Wick universe with a female-led action thriller; Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, based on the Judy Blume classic and the Graham King-produced, Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael Jackson event film.

“Having seen what the digital team at Lionsgate has grown and created, I am proud to be joining such a fun, daring and innovative group of digital marketers and look forward to hitting the ground running on the most promising and exciting film slate of the year,” McElroy said in a statement.

She also joins Lionsgate as the media giant explores separating its pay TV and streaming business and its studio operations. The goal is creating two standalone companies so investors can value the Starz and studio assets separately as they are eventually shopped to possible buyers.