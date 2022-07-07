U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Agrees to Step Down

British media say Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future.

Johnson had in recent days rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. But he gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister, but the BBC reported he would continue in the role until the fall.

British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign Thursday, just 36 hours after Johnson put him in the job, while another newly appointed Cabinet minister quit her post. Zahawi said Johnson knew “the right thing to do” was to “go now.” Zahawi was appointed late Tuesday to replace Rishi Sunak, who resigned saying he could no longer support Johnson after a series of ethics scandals.

Johnson made a name for himself as a populist who promised to “get Brexit done” and helped his Conservative Party to a landslide win in the 2019 elections.

Kenneth Branagh is portraying Johnson in his attempts to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and also controversy in his personal and professional life in Sky drama This England, which is set to air in the fall.