Britney Spears Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ to Close on Broadway

Once Upon a One More Time will play its final Broadway performance on Sept. 3.

The musical, which features the songs of Britney Spears and a storyline about fairytale princesses in search of enlightenment, began preview performances at the Marquis Theatre on May 13 and opened on June 22. Spears approved the musical and suggested its initial themes. She also signed an underlying rights agreement with the show, which was notably one of the first deals Spears signed since a judge terminated her conservatorship.

The closing notice comes as the musical failed to catch on with critics and with Broadway audiences, with the show reporting capacities in the 50 percent range for the past seven weeks. In the last publicly reported week of grosses, ended Aug. 13, the musical grossed its lowest eight-performance week yet, bringing in $512,008.

Producers James. L Nederlander and Hunter Arnold said there are currently plans underway for a national tour and international productions of the show, which was part of the intent of opening on Broadway. The musical had its world premiere in Washington D.C. in November 2021.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” Nederlander and Arnold said in a statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew, and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

The musical was directed by Keone Madrid and Mari Madrid, both of whom also choreographed, and features well-known Spears’ hits such as “Oops I Did It Again,” “Circus” and “Toxic.” The book, by Jon Hartmere, follows well-known storybook princesses as they push back against their conscripted “happily ever after” narratives thanks to the questioning of Cinderella and a copy of Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique.

Briga Heelan stars as Cinderella opposite Justin Guarini as Prince Charming and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. The musical features Jennifer Simard as the Stepmother, Adam Godley as the Narrator, Brooke Dillman as the Original Fairy Godmother, Tess Solta as Stepsister Betany, Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy) as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid.