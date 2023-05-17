Veteran Agent Brittany Myers Adams Launches Star Brand Management Firm (Exclusive)

Brittany Myers Adams has left Artists First to launch her own company, Hunter Brand Management, in the ever-growing celebrity brand and endorsement space.

The former WME agent has commitments from Eugene Levy, Martin Lawrence, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Smith, Francia Raisa, Hannibal Buress and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Adams represents celebrity clients for brand partnerships and advertising campaigns with domestic and international brands.

“I will always be grateful for my time at Artist’s First. Peter and Brian are wonderful mentors and I take with me the invaluable skills and experience learned from them as two of the greatest representatives in the business. I’m excited for the next chapter in my career with the launch of Hunter Brand Management,” Adams said in a statement on Wednesday.

Having joined Artists First in 2020 as brand manager, Adams built a new branding division, having brought over clients like Lena Waithe, Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and Kevin Smith. “Brittany was a valued member of our organization and we at Artists First wish nothing but success in her new endeavor,” the Artists First partners said in their own statement.

Earlier, Adams worked for WME, where she was an agent in the commercial department for eight years. With a focus on comedy and music clients with celebrity name recognition, her talent roster included Amy Schumer, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Catherine Reitman, Nicole Byer, Jimmy O. Yang, Roy Wood Jr., Jermaine Fowler, Wiz Khalifa, Macklemore, Roddy Ricch, Nas and Hasan Minhaj.

Adams will serve as CEO of Los Angeles-based Hunter Brand Management as Hollywood stars increasingly lend their faces to beauty and fashion campaigns or launch money-making brands of their own across beauty, food, clothing and spirits categories, among others.

Adams will look to build endorsement businesses as she combines brands and global retailers with her celebrity clients. “Our core goal is driven by the disruption and reshaping of culture and to tell new stories that more authentically represent our clients and the world,” the company says in a statement.