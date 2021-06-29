Digital Media Firm Brut. Raises $75M From James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, Others

French digital media firm Brut., which makes “socially conscious” news and entertainment videos for Gen Z and millennials, has raised $75 million in a Series C financing round from a who’s who of big-name investors, including James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, François-Henri Pinault’s Artemis, French telecom firm Orange’s Orange Ventures and global asset manager Tikehau Capital.

Existing investors, led Alfred Vericel from Red River West, are also participating in the new round, reaffirming their commitment.

The additional funds will allow Brut. “to accelerate and expand its activities in newer markets, such as the U.S., India and Africa, and diversify its unique content, which focuses on cultural and social impact issues like gender, inclusion, feminism, the environment, race, entertainment and health,” it said.

In 2019, the company had raised $40 million for its push into the U.S. The brand is currently expanding in French-speaking Africa, Latin America and Europe, particularly in Germany and England.

Brut. also said it has received the BCorp. certification, which “validates that it meets international high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.” So-called B Corps form a community that wants to use businesses as a force for good.

“Brut. is an actor of change, and this certification is a great recognition of our daily commitment to our values,” said Brut. CEO Guillaume Lacroix. “I am delighted to welcome new partners who recognize themselves in those values and are committed to supporting us in our mission to have a positive impact on new generations.”

Lacroix founded Brut., which says it is already profitable in France, four years ago with fellow TV producer Renaud Le Van Kim. Last year, the firm reached 20 billion video views. “Its videos are designed to be understandable in almost 100 countries and shared on social networks,” stated the company, which recently featured interviews with French president Emmanuel Macron and Apple boss Tim Cook.

During this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, organized by Tribeca Enterprises, in which Lupa owns a controlling stake, Brut. filed reports with such titles as “Why Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal founded the Tribeca Film Festival,” “Film pays tribute to COVID frontline workers of New York City” and “The life of Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

The Paris-based company, which employs more than 150 people, recently introduced BrutX, an SVOD platform in France that costs 4.99 euros ($5.95) a month and offers original documentaries and TV series “with a strong editorial Gen Z approach.”

“We’re excited to support the team at Brut. as they continue to grow this innovative and unique storytelling business,” said Murdoch.

Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange, said: “In just a few years, Brut. has established itself as a key player in the French and European media ecosystem, especially among young people. Thanks to an innovative business model based on data analysis, Brut. has participated in the renewal of the French journalistic scene and has created a strong bond of loyalty with its audience. This digital-first model is in line with Orange’s strategy. By being, via Orange Ventures, one of the main investors in this new round of funding, we are happy to support Brut. in its expansion strategy to make this French know-how resonate internationally.”

And Artemis chairman Pinault said: “By creating innovative content with a strong civic impact, Brut. attracts the youth of all countries, and thus engages a global community on societal issues all over the world. Brut. answers perfectly to the deep changes of our time. Brut.’s authenticity and its ability to generate engagement convinced me to support its development.”