BuzzFeed Appoints Anjula Acharia to Board of Directors (Exclusive)

BuzzFeed has appointed Anjula Acharia, an investor and talent manager for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to its board of directors as the company prepares to go public.

Acharia’s board appointment will become effective next quarter, when BuzzFeed’s acquisition of Complex Networks and its merger with the special purpose acquisition company 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc., is expected to close. (The merger, first announced in June, valued BuzzFeed at $1.5 billion.)

Acharia, who is the founder and CEO of A-Series Management and Investments, will be joined by Adam Rothstein, the executive chairman of 890 5th Avenue Partners, and Greg Coleman, an 890 advisor and former BuzzFeed president, on the board. Joan Amble, a former American Express executive, will sit on the board as audit chair.

“I’m so thrilled and excited for Anjula to join our board. She is a true, proven entrepreneur and innovator who will bring new perspective and expertise to our licensing and e-commerce businesses and enable collaborations between those businesses, Silicon Valley and the Hollywood community,” BuzzFeed Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said in a statement. “As we get closer to becoming a public company, I couldn’t be more proud of and confident in the board that will be advising us in this next chapter. BuzzFeed will be in better, stronger, and more experienced hands than ever before.”

As an investor, Acharia’s current portfolio includes companies like Bulletproof Coffee, Health-Ade Kombucha, The Muse, Thrive Causemetics and Vital Proteins.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at BuzzFeed as I believe strongly in the company’s mission and its disruptive model,” Acharia said. “I’m proud to be part of an organization that has successfully shattered media boundaries by bringing its tech-driven approach to fueling entertainment and pop culture. As the media landscape continues to change, I look forward to contributing to BuzzFeed’s next phase of innovation and helping the company reach its overall growth potential.”