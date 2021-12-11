CAA Signs Author and Entrepreneur Arian Simone

CAA has signed author and entrepreneur Arian Simone.

Simone received her MBA from Florida A&M, and went on to found Fearless magazine and the Fearless Fund, the latter being a $25 million venture capital fund investing in women of color-led businesses. Earlier this year, the Fearless Fund partnered with the Tory Burch Foundation and The Cru to launch the Women of Color Grant Program, aimed at helping Black female business owners.

Simone has also authored three books, including My Fabulous and Fearless Journey and, most recently, The Fearless Money Mindset: Broke Doesn’t Scare Me.

Simone continues to be represented by Azione PR.