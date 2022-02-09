‘Batwoman’ Writer Natalie Abrams Signs With CAA

CAA has signed Batwoman writer Natalie Abrams for representation in all areas.

Abrams has been with The CW series since its debut in 2019 and currently serves as executive story editor. She has penned six episodes of Batwoman.

Along with fellow Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, Abrams is also a co-creator of DC Comics drama Gotham Knights, which last week scored a pilot order at The CW. The project centers on the rebellious adopted son of Bruce Wayne, who along with with the children of Batman’s enemies are framed for the murder of the Caped Crusader. They join together to clear their names and potentially become Gotham City’s next saviors. Abrams will be a co-executive producer of the pilot.

Prior to joining Batwoman, Abrams (who is married to The Hollywood Reporter West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg) wrote episodes of Supergirl and All American at The CW. She also has written a Batwoman tie-in comic for DC; it’s due for release in the spring.

Abrams previously worked as a journalist at TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly. She also co-hosted the weekly SiriusXM show Superhero Insider on EW’s channel.

Abrams is also repped by attorney Patti Felker of Felker Toczek.