CAA, Black Theatre Coalition Launch Fellowship for Historically Marginalized Theater Agents

Creative Artists Agency and the Black Theatre Coalition are co-launching a new fellowship aimed at increasing the number of agents in the New York City theater from historically marginalized backgrounds.

The fellowship will create a new pipeline for talent in the American theater business where Black executives make up less than 1 percent of the theatrical workforce, the organizations stated jointly on Friday.

“CAA and BTC share a strong mission to address the lack of diversity among theatre professionals in the field of representation,” Joe Machota, Head of Theatre, CAA, said in a statement. “Developing the next generation of theatre artists and professionals has been a priority for CAA. This fellowship, and the impactful work that BTC is doing, will open doors for aspiring theatre executives for many years to come. We are proud to partner with BTC on this incredibly important work.”

BTC will oversee the identification of fellows interesting in becoming stage theater agents, leveraging its network of artists, production companies and educational institutions to do so. From there, CAA’s Theatre Department will hire, mentor and promote selected individuals, supporting them through their career growth.

Participants will also have access to industry leaders and professional development opportunities sponsored by BTC and their network of partners.

“We are excited to partner with CAA to increase the diversity of talent representation in the entertainment industry,” Nik Whitcomb, Program Director, BTC, said in his own statement. “Our goal is to create hands-on experiences that help participants develop meaningful relationships, learn hard and soft professional skills, and identify a strong network for continued success. We look forward to this long-lasting collaboration with CAA and know that together we will make an impact on the industry.”

The partnership is among the latest efforts within the Broadway community by theater nonprofit BTC, which was founded in 2019 and is dedicated to increasing employment opportunities for Black Theatre professionals, and CAA’s Theatre Department as part of the leading entertainment and sports agency’s series of custom talent development programs generating opportunities for underrepresented communities.

All candidates must complete CAA’s standard application and interview process to be considered for the fellowship, which is accepting applications from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31.