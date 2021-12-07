CAA Bolsters Digital Media Division With Executive, Agent Hires

CAA is expanding its digital media division with the addition of three agents — two of whom are internal promotions — and two executives, the agency said on Tuesday.

Matthew Tsai joins CAA as an agent focused on gaming from Sky Break Digital, where he was a talent manager after past stints at 28th Ave Management, UTA and Abrams Artists Agency. Lydia DeCoud and Rachel O’Brien, who were coordinators in CAA’s digital media division, have been promoted to agents and will represent emerging digital talent.

The agency has also brought on Liz Gibson, who previously led digital and corporate sales marketing at Meredith, and Kerry Landolfe, the former director of content and strategic partnerships at PHD, as digital executives. The two will focus on partnerships between the agency’s roster of studios, media companies and content creators and work with executives at Tandem Entertainment, the creative agency and sales company acquired by CAA in January.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this talented group of media executives and agents to our expanding team,” David Freeman, CAA’s digital media co-head said. “The explosive growth of our business has been tremendous and is a testament to the entire team’s work over the last eight years.”

“We can’t wait to put to use each of our colleagues’ combined expertise and resources, and look forward to providing our clients with best-in-class perspectives on how to monetize, grow and leverage their audiences to build new businesses,” CAA Digital Media co-head Frank Jung added.