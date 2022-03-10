CAA Names Hilary Krane as Chief Legal Officer

Creative Artists Agency has hired former Nike exec Hilary Krane as its chief legal officer.

In her new role, Los Angeles-based Krane will oversee all legal matters, including strategic business initiatives, mergers and acquisitions and international expansion at CAA. That M&A activity includes CAA’s proposed acquisition of ICM, which the U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing for the impact of the major agencies’ proposed merger on the entertainment industry.

The acquisition, unveiled in Sept. 2021, is looking to be completed in the second quarter of this year. “CAA’s devotion to, and consistent success for, the world’s top talent and brands unquestionably begins with its exceptional internal culture of service and collaboration. To play a role in that special environment and help support the industry vision that propels CAA’s continued growth is a thrilling opportunity,” Krane said in a statement.

The executive was most recently executive vp, chief administrative officer and general counsel at footwear giant Nike. Before that, Krane was senior vp, general counsel and corporate affairs at Levi Strauss & Company and a partner and assistant general counsel at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“As we build on CAA’s tremendous momentum, expanding our reach and opportunities for clients, Hilary’s experience helping to guide some of the world’s most respected global brands will make her an invaluable partner in achieving our ambitions,” CAA president James Burtson said in a statement.

CAA’s Jeffrey Freedman continues to serve as chief administrative officer and general counsel of CAA’s agency business.