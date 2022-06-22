CAA Unveils Round of Promotions to Agent

Creative Artists Agency has promoted six graduates of its CAA Elevate agents and executives training program to full-fledged agents.

Chris Burrus becomes an agent in the music touring department, based in Nashville. He joined CAA in 2018 as an assistant and earlier held internships at ole Publishing, Capitol Christian Music Group and Yep Roc Music Group.

Based in Los Angeles, new agent Inder Gill will serve on the media finance team, with a focus on representing indie financed films. Gill, who started out in CAA’s mailroom in 2017, helped sign Anupam Tripathi, who played Ali Abdul in Netflix’s South Korean survival drama Squid Game.

And Sophie Kavanagh has been promoted to agent in the commercial endorsements department, based in the New York office. She joined CAA in 2018 as an assistant in commercial endorsements, before boarding the CAA Elevate program in June 2021.

And London-based Zakaria Laaboudi joined CAA Sports in 2018, as an assistant and segued to CAA Elevate in October 2021. Elsewhere, Los Angeles-based Arlen Papazian becomes an agent in the podcast group, having joined CAA in the mailroom in 2019.

And Kara Petit boards the global television department as an agent, working with top international directors, writers, actors and producers like Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Lee Myung-Woo, Anupam Tripathi, Ryoo Seung-wan, and TAPAS MEDIA. Petit first worked in the CAA mailroom in 2018, before becoming a global television coordinator last year.

CAA Elevate during the pandemic was overhauled as an agent trainee program to be more like mini-MBA intensive program and less like a traditional mailroom tour of duty.