CAA to Relocate to New Century City Headquarters in 2026

In the wake of its ICM Partners purchase, CAA is making plans to expand its headquarters.

The agency announced on Wednesday that it will relocate to a new Century City location in 2026, moving into JMB Realty’s 37-story, state-of the-art commercial tower across Constellation Boulevard from CAA’s current offices.

Designed by Johnson Fain, the building will feature two acres of gardens and courtyards and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification – the highest achievable rating from the U.S. Green Building Council – reflecting its future status as one of the most environmentally sustainable buildings in Los Angeles. CAA will have its own entrance, lobby, and parking area, and employees will also have easy access to the upcoming Constellation/Century City Metro station.

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” said CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett in a statement. “We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environment for our employees, clients and the creative community.”

CAA was represented by Matthew Miller of Cresa in the transaction. Eric Olofson, Pete Collins and Scott Menkus of Cushman & Wakefield represented JMB Realty.

The upcoming move comes after the September news of the CAA-ICM merger, which is targeted to close in the second quarter of this year. At that time, Lovett told THR that, when combined, the companies “are all going to be in one location together as soon as time allows for that to be.”

CAA signed a four-year lease renewal in July 2021 for its 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Century Plaza Towers spaces, which it has called home since 2007. ICM Partners’ headquarters is around the corner at 10250 Constellation Blvd., holding the top five floors of a 35-story Century City skyscraper since an expansion in 2016. It has been in the Johnson Fain Partners-designed building since 2007, originally occupying the seventh, eighth and ninth floors.