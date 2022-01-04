CAA Settles Worldview Entertainment Suit in “Walk Away” Deal

CAA and Worldview Entertainment are walking away from a three-year legal battle.

Worldview in January 2018 sued CAA claiming the agency used the financier as a last resort for projects no one else wanted to fund, such as The Green Inferno, Wish I Was Here and Rules Don’t Apply. CAA at the time denied what it described as “spurious allegations” and said it would defend the suit vigorously. In April 2018, the agency succeeded in moving the fight to arbitration.

In the meantime, Worldview was ordered to pay damages in two separate legal fights with Wild Bunch and Regency Entertainment, which filed liens against any potential monetary recovery in this matter. Worldview, meanwhile, has filed an adversary proceeding in the bankruptcy of its ex-CEO Christopher Woodrow, who it has been battling with since 2014 with dueling claims ranging from embezzlement to defamation.

On Dec. 10, Worldview and CAA reached a deal in which Worldview “agreed to dismiss all of their claims against [CAA] in exchange for no monetary consideration, in a ‘walk away’ settlement.” Neither party admits fault or liability, and the settlement also ends the arbitration.

The settlement itself is not confidential, but does prohibit the parties from issuing press releases about the deal. On Dec. 29 Wild Bunch and Regency submitted a stipulation consenting to the dismissal, which is embedded below and includes the settlement agreement as an attachment.