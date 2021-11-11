‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ Director Halina Reijn Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Dutch actress and director Halina Reijn has signed with CAA.

The veteran stage and screen star directed the upcoming A24 slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which stars Borat 2 breakout and Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson. David Hinojosa, who recently jumped from Killer Films to a new venture, 2AM, started with Christine D’Souza Gelb and Kevin Rowe, will produce.

Reijn, also an author, made her directorial feature film debut with Instinct, which starred Carice van Houten and Marwan Kenzari in a drama about a psychologist infatuated with a sex offender she is treating in prison. The movie was The Netherlands’ 2019 foreign language Oscar submission and played at the Locarno and Toronto film festivals and elsewhere on the festival circuit.

Instinct also marked the first project for Man Up, the production company Reijn formed with van Houten. Reijn also created, co-wrote and starred in the Dutch/Belgian TV series Red Light for Man Up.

Also on the acting front, Reijn has been a long-time collaborator with director Ivo van Hove at the International Theatre Amsterdam and starred in in the Oscar-nominated film Zus & Zo, Paul Verhoeven’s Black Book and Valkyrie, opposite Tom Cruise.

Reijn will also be seen in the Swedish series Conspiracy of Silence, directed by Charlotte Brändström.

Her attorney is Karl Austen at Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trainer & Klein.