×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

SAG-AFTRA Inks Deal With Cameo to Bring Union Coverage to Performers On Business Platform

Members of the performers' union will now be able to count their compensation from the company's marketing arm toward their union health and pension plans.

SAG-AFTRA and Cameo
Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA and Cameo

SAG-AFTRA and Cameo have inked a deal to offer union coverage to performers making agreements with brands through the celebrity video marketplace’s marketing arm.

The new “C4B x SAG-AFTRA Agreement” allows union members to count their compensation from Cameo for Business brand deals toward their pension and health benefits, as performers must meet certain earnings thresholds to qualify. Prospective SAG-AFTRA members, too, can use earnings under the deal to eventually help qualify for the union as well as its health and pension plans. Brands do not need to already be SAG-AFTRA signatories to participate (any brand doing Cameo for Business deals will be covered) and these companies “will have access to even more fan-favorite professional talent for their marketing campaigns” as a result of union members easily being able to cover these deals and leverage their work toward union benefits, the parties stated in their announcement on Tuesday.

Related Stories

John August
Business

Writers Guild Committee Member John August Discloses A.I. Investment, Faces Scrutiny

WGA Members Strike outside of Netflix on May 18th, 2023
Business

At "Trans Takeover" Picket at Netflix, Writers Push for Representation: "Let Us Make You Money"

Consumer videos (where fans commission content from favorite celebrities) still won’t be covered under the agreement, but videos and material made for Cameo for Business will be. This marketing branch of the company has tens of thousands of celebrities, including many SAG-AFTRA members, on its platform, and has worked with brands including Bud Light, McDonald’s, Hilton and Microsoft. Brands will still be able to work with celebrities who aren’t SAG-AFTRA members or don’t fall within SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction when the agreement takes effect Tuesday.

Under the agreement, talent using Cameo for Business will still set their own business prices, without being subject to any minimum rates, and will still be able to choose which work they would like to accept.

“I am so excited about this new agreement and proud that we found an innovative way for our members to have their work covered and earn towards their health and pension benefits,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher (who is on Cameo and Cameo for Business herself) said in a statement. “It’s a win for everyone involved.”

Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis added that “the talent experience is a top priority so we’re thrilled that this new SAG-AFTRA partnership will ensure that existing and new talent are easily covered and contributing to their essential membership benefits while engaging with brands on our platform.”

Under the new agreement, brands don’t need to take extra steps to work with union performers, as the agreement “lines up with the standard C4B marketing license,” the parties stated in their announcement, while coverage will extend across social platforms, in-app advertising and display networks.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad