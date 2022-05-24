Candle Media Acquires Spanish-Language Studio Exile Content

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media has acquired Spanish-language production firm Exile Content Studio.

Exile was founded by Isaac Lee, the former chief content officer of Univision and Televisa, and produces feature films, scripted and unscripted television, as well as music and audio features. The studio, which is based in Los Angeles, but has offices in Mexico City, Madrid, and Miami, creates content for more than 550 million Spanish speakers around the world.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions made by the Blackstone-backed Candle Media, which has also acquired a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, acquired Fauda producer Faraway Road Productions and has taken a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. The financial terms of the Exile deal were not disclosed.

Recent projects at Exile include the Netflix series Todo Va A Estar Bien, co-produced with Diego Luna, HBO docuseries Un Sueño Real, true-crime podcast Sacred Scandal and a Lil’ Heroes NFT collection.

The studio is also planning to produce Gente Sana, a six-part docuseries on Peacock, the scripted series The Illusionist Club and a feature film The Coup, in partnership with AP productions.

Lee and the company’s senior management team will stay on with Exile after the acquisition.

“We are thrilled to partner with Isaac and the talented Exile team,” said Mayer and Staggs, the co-founders and co-CEOs of Candle Media. “Exile has established itself as an emerging leader in Spanish-language content, with deep relationships with exceptional artists and creators, broad cross-platform production, audience engagement and social commerce expertise. We’re excited to be a part of the tremendous growth they have ahead.”