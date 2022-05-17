Candle Media Buys Social Video Company ATTN:

Candle Media, run by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, has acquired social media creative company ATTN:.

With the acquisition, Candle will help ATTN:, which creates original social media content for Gen Z and millennial audiences, grow its publishing arm as well as its brand studios, creative strategy and agency services. Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno, the co-founders of ATTN:, as well as the company’s existing senior management team, will stay on after the acquisition.

The deal is expected to close in the next 30 days. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“ATTN: has a deep, digital-native understanding for how to cut through the noise and reach today’s audiences through engaging content on social media. We are excited for them to join Candle and provide the benefits of their talented team’s expertise across our brands and franchises,” Mayer and Staggs said in a statement.

Candle Media, which is backed by Blackstone, has also acquired a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, acquired Faraway Road Productions and has taken a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

ATTN: has created original social media content for networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS and Discovery, as well as brands such as Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon and Google. ATTN: recently launched a TikTok Studio and has been working with the social media platform to run the account TikTok for Good.

“ATTN:’s mission has always been to use creative and clever storytelling to make important issues more digestible for mass audiences. Partnering with Candle and their growing, talented team of creators will allow us to further this mission in a whole new way, accelerating our growth and reaching even more people with what we create,” Segal and Moreno said.