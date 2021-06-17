Cannes Market Sets Global Screenings in Asia, Mexico, Australia

Paul Verhoeven's 'Benedetta' is among the festival titles that will screen in partner cities for buyers unable to attend Cannes.

Cannes’ film market, the Marché du Film, has confirmed its plans to offer buyers worldwide unable to attend the festival in-person market screenings at local movie theaters in five cities around the world.

The screenings will take place in Melbourne (Cinema Palace Como), Mexico City (Cinepolis Diana), Beijing (French Institute Auditorium), Seoul (Art Nine) and Tokyo (The Film School of Tokyo and Eurolive) and be reserved for buyers, distributors, streaming platforms, and festival programmers.

The Marché screenings will be held on July 8 and July 9, and from July 12-July 16. The Marché’s pre-screening online-only market runs June 21-June 25 and the 2021 Cannes festival and in-person market run July 6-July 17.

Travel restrictions and safety concerns connected to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic mean many many buyers and industry executives from outside Europe are unlikely to attend Cannes in person this year. The Marché on Thursday noted that accreditations from Europe to date are half that of pre-COVID times. Optimistically, the market said the number of American professionals set to attend Cannes in person “is growing day by day and already represents more than 10 percent of the [total] accredited.”

The Marché will offer more than 500 in-person market screenings in its five partner cities, with some 30 productions having agreed so far to show films. Some of the films that will screen in the partner cinemas include Paul Verhoven’s competition title Benedetta, which Pathé Films is selling, Oliver Stone’s documentary JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass from Altitude International, and Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut Jane by Charlotte from sales agent Jour2Fête.