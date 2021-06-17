Cannes Market Gives Streamers Platform with Paramount+ Keynote

Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer for ViacomCBS Networks International, will host a keynote in Cannes on Paramount+'s global strategy.

Netflix films might still be banned from Cannes competition but Cannes’ film market, the Marché du Film, is giving a platform to international streamers with its latest edition of “Meet the Streamers”, an industry-focused event dedicated to the business strategies of new SVOD players.

Guests this year include Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer for ViacomCBS Networks International, who will host a keynote and interview session outlying the company’s global strategy with SVOD platform Paramount+.

Discovery and its new SVOD discovery+ will also be in focus with Lydia Fairfax, Discovery SVP commercial partnerships, and Myriam Lopez-Otazu, group VP content and acquisitions EMEA and APAC, taking part in an exclusive keynote at the Marché.

“The Covid era has been a unique opportunity for streaming platforms to blossom and for many films to reach their audience in a new way, during the cinemas’ closure. The love-hate relationship between cinema and streamers has come of age,” said Jérôme Paillard, executive director of the Marché du Film. “And we can more than ever find common winning strategies. This is the light that the Meet the Streamers team aims to cast with an even richer event this year.”

Also taking part in Meet the Streamers this year are Reemah Sakaan, CEO of Britbox International, who will join in a fireside chat with StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh and Filippa Wallestam EVP and CCO of Scandinavia’s NENT Group to talk about streaming strategies for local and international markets, and Watcha, Inc’s CEO Taehoon Park, who will focus on the global ambitions of the booming South Korean platform.

The Latin American market will be front and center in a discussion between Santiago Zapata, co-founder and Head of Creators of Columbian on-demand platform Mowies, Gema Juárez Allen, co-founder of Argentine filmmaker-led VOD platform Peliculas Nobles, and Felipe Lopes, director of Vitrine Filmes in Brazil, who will discuss direct-to-consumer distribution in their territories.

The Marché is holding an online-only pre-screenings event next week, from June 21-25, as well as its regular in-person market from July 6-15, coinciding with this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Meet the Streamers will be part of the Marché’s in-person event. Meet the Streamers will be accessible to industry professionals registered with the Marché du Film.