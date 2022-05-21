Cannes According to… Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley

From guilty pleasures and faux pas to special memories – there are all sorts of joys and ups, but also the one or the other challenge, about attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Ahead of the 75th edition of the event, Bill Bromiley, head of Saban Films, shared his insights into, experiences with and advice about Cannes and the fest with THR.

What have you missed most about Cannes?

The energy of the people, which is heightened this year after a two-year-long pandemic.

What restaurant or bar have you missed?

The little sandwich kiosk across from our apartment (keeping the location confidential for overcrowding reasons). It’s the best cappuccino around!

Is there a specific shop you’ve missed?

The market (film), not the grocery store.

Last year, Cannes was in July; this year it’s back to May. Any preference?

Definitely May, as July is too hot, and it feels like summer break.

What have you NOT missed about Cannes?

Trying to get to a meeting right before a red carpet premiere and not being able to move on the sidewalk.

Will you miss Zoom meetings or are they here to stay?

Zoom isn’t going anywhere!

Best bargain in Cannes?

Is there one?

Biggest faux pas?

Heading to my first meetings in the morning and seeing festival/party goers in their tux from the night before.

Your “only in Cannes” moment?

Walking through the lobby of the Hotel Du Cap and within 20 seconds seeing Mick Jagger, Robert De Niro and Angelina Jolie.

Cannes guilty pleasure?

Gelato, after I’ve overeaten at a late-night dinner.

One thing you won’t travel without, besides your phone?

My running shoes, as early morning runs along the Mediterranean are magical.