Cannes’ American Pavilion Sold to Penske Media

Penske Media has acquired The American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival.

The co-parent company of The Hollywood Reporter has picked up the communications, hospitality, and media center for global fest-goers. Julie Sisk, director and founder of The American Pavilion, will continue to run the Cannes fixture.

“We admire what Julie and her team have built over the last 33 years. PMC’s brands have worked closely with the The American Pavilion and look forward to helping them continue to be the go-to hub for professionals and emerging filmmakers at Cannes as well as supporting their goals to expand their franchise further,” PMC executive vp of operations and finance Tom Finn said in a statement.

The American Pavilion offers facilities and services including membership for the international film community, festival programming, an Emerging Filmmaker Showcase and student programs.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have built at The American Pavilion over the past three decades. Our physical space has provided a true home for the film industry professionals at Cannes and our student and emerging filmmaker programs have created a community of young people who have gone on to do amazing things. I am excited to partner with the iconic PMC brands to take our mission to the next level, expanding on our programs at Cannes and beyond,” Sisk said in her own statement.

PMC and its stable of brands plan to partner with The American Pavilion to grow their tent pole event in Cannes, bolster the student programs and grow the festival facility beyond Cannes to additional festivals around the world.