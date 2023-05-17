Cannes: Imax to Triple Screen Count in France

Imax unveiled ambitious plans for its expansion in France on Wednesday, the second day of the Cannes Film Festival. The giant-screen operator and cinema technology company said it aims to nearly triple the number of Imax systems in France from the 22 currently in operation to more than 60.

Underscoring the company’s growth ambitions Imax announced an agreement with Belgian exhibitor Kinepolis Group for eight new and upgraded systems, including one new system in Nimes, France. The deal also covered three other new locations across Europe — including Belgium, Spain, and the first-ever Imax system in Luxembourg — as well as new locations in Michigan and Ontario, as well as two upgraded systems in Ontario.

“In a year in which Imax continues to drive very strong sales activity, this agreement marks our biggest multi-territory deal to date — underscoring the surging demand for the ‘Imax experience’ across regions and even into new markets,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond, who was present in Cannes for the announcement. “Kinepolis is an outstanding international exhibitor and we look forward to serving more of their customers across the world as the company deepens its commitment to providing the best possible cinematic experiences.”

Added Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis: “Moviegoers increasingly expect premium movie experiences and we know from our customers Imax meets those expectations in every way. We are happy and proud to announce this extended partnership, which we believe will bring value to everyone involved.”