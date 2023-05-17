Cannes: Indian Exhibitor PVR Inox Launches Motion Picture Unit to Boost Acquisitions of International Films

Indian exhibitor PVR Inox, recently formed by the merger of the theater circuits PVR and Inox, is launching a new unit, PVR Inox Pictures, to acquire greater volumes of international theatrical films for the Indian market. The launch of the business was unveiled on the first full day of the Cannes film market.

PVR Inox said in a statement that the intention behind the new operation was to “increase investments in content acquisition to streamline high-quality content for the Indian market, generate further opportunity for underrepresented storytellers and independent creators, and deliver a robust content slate to the Indian audience.”

Added Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox: “PVR Inox Pictures will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to share your stories with India. With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented. PVR INOX Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers.”

Following the recent merger, PVR Inox operates a network of 1,689 cinema screens in 361 properties across 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka, and holds a 43 percent share of multiplex screens in India. It has the highest admissions per screen and the fifth-highest screen count of any theater operator in the world.