Cannes Market to Launch impACT Program Focused on Diversity, Inclusion, Sustainability

For its 2021 edition, Cannes’ Marché du Film is launching a new industry showcase, called impACT, designed to improve “diversity, inclusion, representation, sustainability, responsible and ethical data use” in the international film industry.

The impACT program will run through all of the Marché’s events and programs and include keynote speeches, round tables, and master classes aimed at fostering “more meaningful storytelling” and at giving the global movie industry “the insight and tools to achieve equality at different levels of filmmaking from script to screen.”

“The Marché du Film is proud to be embracing the importance of social impact throughout our creative industries in an even deeper way,” Marché executive director Jerome Paillard said in a statement.

The Cannes market team curated the impACT lineup together with Think-Film Impact Production, a group that specializes in ethical and activist filmmaking.

“It is crucial to unlock the impact value in the film industry to advance social issues,” said Think-Film Impact Production founder and executive director Danielle Turkov Wilson. “We are truly excited to help the film industry realize its impact potential.”

Microsoft is partnering with the Marché for the inaugural impACT event.

The Cannes Marché du Film is holding an online-only pre-screening event June 21-June 25 ahead of the in-person 2021 Cannes Film Festival and market, which runs July 6-July 17.