Marketing Executive Carol Goll Leaving ICM Partners to Join Range Media (Exclusive)

Carol Goll, a marketing executive and 15-year veteran at ICM Partners where she is a partner and head of global branded entertainment, is heading to Range Media, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. There, Goll will be a partner and head of brand marketing and endorsements focused on building out the management and brand development company’s corporate representation and branding divisions.

Range Media Partners was formed in 2020 by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli, along with a number of agents with high-profile clients who left firms like CAA, UTA and WME to join the venture.

“Carol has been an absolute force in the marketing world, building the highest level of brand relationships while working with the industry’s top talent across film, tv and music,” Sandra Kang, managing partner at Range Media Partners, said in a statement. “We are thrilled her expertise and leadership will expand our work with brands and endorsements across the entertainment landscape.”

Prior to ICM, Goll was an executive at Mercedes-Benz USA for over a decade, where she expanded the company’s reach beyond traditional automotive communications and marketed the brand in the luxury goods and entertainment industry spaces (Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week — and the partnerships surrounding it — are one example).

Goll served on the entertainment jury at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity (this post allowed her to contribute to a book published in 2018, The Art of Branded Entertainment, a collection of essays from the jurors) and has been recognized by Ad Age as one of the 2021 Women of the Year thanks to her strategy of focusing on brand building through innovative campaigns. She also participated in The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program for Big Brothers Big Sisters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Range Media’s clients span industries — film, television, music, sports, tech, literature, activism — and the company is designed to support talent and scale their portfolio companies; with this in mind, Range’s group of partners (of which Goll will soon be the newest member) focuses on talent representation, production, brand storytelling and venture strategy to help clients creatively build cultural capital.