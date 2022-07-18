Casey Bloys Renews Deal with HBO, HBO Max for Five Years

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, has renewed his deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for five more years, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bloys became HBO programming chief in May 2016 and in August 2020 took over original content duties for HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform. His new deal follows WarnerMedia merging with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav.

Significantly, Bloys reupping his contract stands in contrast to a slew of WarnerMedia execs who departed ahead of or after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger being completed. That exodus includes Ann Sarnoff, the chair and CEO of Warner Bros., and Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, in addition to HBO Max chief Andy Forssell, chief revenue officer Tony Goncalves, chief technology officer Richard Tom and chief financial officer Jennifer Biry.

Other top executives to have left include Jim Cummings, executive vp and chief human resources officer; Christy Haubegger, exec vp communications and chief inclusion officer; and Jim Meza, WarnerMedia’s general counsel.

Bloys has comedy credits at HBO that include Enlightened, Veep, Getting On, Insecure and Girls. On the drama front, Bloys’ credits include Succession, The White Lotus, True Detective, Game of Thrones and Westworld.

That creative output has allowed HBO and more recently HBO Max to sustain big audiences and an enviable spot at the center of the cultural conversation. At the same time, Zaslav and his Warner Bros. Discovery team have signaled a change of focus as they eye providing a broad-based mix of various forms of content for HBO and HBO Max as Warner Bros. Discovery leans into its streaming platform and plans further international expansion.

News of the new deal for Bloys also follows HBO topping Netflix in this year’s Emmys nominations, announced last week. HBO and HBO Max tallied a leading 140 nods for titles like Succession, The White Lotus and Euphoria.

Puck first reported Bloys’ new deal.