CBS Settles ‘MacGyver’ Spinoff Profits Battle

CBS has settled a lawsuit brought by a company seeking a stake of profits in the MacGyver reboot. The deal comes a month before trial was set to start.

Details of the settlement weren’t revealed.

The profits battle arises from a 1984 TV production deal brokered by Major Talent Agency, the packaging agent for the original MacGyver series. Hanzer Holdings and Arlita, the successors to the now-defunct agency, sued in 2018 claiming they’re entitled to a cut of the show.

At a hearing on Monday, both sides told the court that terms of the agreement to resolve the lawsuit have been fully executed. A notice of settlement to dismiss the case will be filed by June 23.

The dispute revolved around whether the MacGyver reboot, which premiered in 2016 and was cancelled last year, was truly a spinoff as defined in a profit-sharing agreement for the original series.

According to the complaint, MTA was a third party beneficiary of the 1984 deal with CBS’ predecessor, Paramount, that included a percentage of gross broadcast network license fees for any spinoff.

“At the time of the 1984 Agreement, the term ‘spinoff,’ unless further defined, was broadly understood in the industry to mean a television series that is based on, comes out of, or otherwise derives from an earlier television series, including what are referred to today as, among other things, ‘reboots,’ ‘revivals,’ ‘remakes,’ ‘sequels,’ and ‘spin-offs,’” reads the lawsuit. “There is no requirement in the 1984 Agreement that MTA perform any services, or be requested to perform any services, in order to receive the payments.”

An order denying CBS’s motion for summary judgment cleared the way for an April trial, which was pushed back to facilitate settlement discussions. L.A. County Superior Court judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled in February that there’s sufficient evidence of an enforceable contract that could entitle Hanzer and Artlita to a cut of profits of the reboot.

While leading in its Friday time slot, MacGyver saw declining ratings over its fifth and final season. The series finale aired in April 2021.

Julia Cherlow, representing Hanzer, declined to comment. CBS didn’t respond to requests for comment.