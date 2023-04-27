Charlie Collier’s Pay Hit $53.3M In First Few Months at Roku

Charlie Collier, the new president of Roku media, earned total compensation of $53.3 million in 2022, after joining the streaming and device company in late October of that year.

Collier, who joined Roku after serving as CEO of Fox Entertainment, brought in a base salary of $1.075 million, alongside a stock awards package of $23,279,331 and option awards of $28,925,320. These are both new hire equity awards that vest over four years. All other compensation amounted to $25,245.

CEO Anthony Wood earned $20.99 million in 2022, up from $18.1 million in 2021. Wood’s base salary of $1.2 million has remained the same for the past three years. But he received $19.8 million in option awards this year, up from $16.9 million in 2021.

Roku CFO Steve Louden saw his total salary increase to $8.5 million from $5.5 million in 2021. His base salary hit $1.6 million in 2022, after receiving $700,000 for the prior two years, and his option awards increased to $6.9 million from $4.8 million.

Collier is seen as a big component of Roku’s strategy moving forward, as the executive is known for doing more with less from his time with Fox. He is now helping the company expand its original programming, in the hopes of drawing in more advertisers and eyeballs, without breaking the bank, which is particularly crucial as the company undergoes cost-cutting and has been impacted by the advertising downturn.

Speaking during the company’s first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Collier doubled down on the promise that his team would not get into a spending race with other streamers.

“I believe again, fueled by this great team, that Roku can continue to deliver differentiated products at a price that doesn’t put us anywhere near the streaming wars,” Collier said.

“I’d say with pride Roku is not in the streaming wars, the streaming wars are being played out on our platform,” he added.