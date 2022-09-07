Charter CFO: Hollywood Is Starting to See That Bundling Can Reduce Subscriber Churn

Entertainment companies pushing into the streaming business are noticing the challenges of subscriber turnover that cable companies have long known, the CFO of cable giant Charter Communications said during an investor conference on Wednesday, touting the benefits of the sector’s traditional business approach of bundling video services.

“It’s a strange balance,” Jessica Fischer told the Bank of America Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, in a session that was webcast, when asked about entertainment giants pushing their own streaming services while also continuing to operate traditional TV businesses. “The advantage of being part of the bundle is that the bundle is really powerful in reducing the amount of churn that you have in the video business. And when you have these programmers who are pushing customers into their (direct-to-consumer) products, churn hadn’t been as large of an issue for them, but I think that they are seeing it now and they are seeing the other side of what happens when you are not part of the bundle, which is that those churn impacts are much more difficult to deal with.”



She also touted the better consumer experience of the bundle, signaling that it would also make sense in the streaming world. “Nobody wants to be buying and paying for four or five or seven apps a month,” Fischer said. “A bundled product, I think, is actually a better model for both consumers and for the content providers themselves. But we are in the space that we are in and so we will see if they get there. Certainly, cable is well positioned to be part of that solution. We have invested in the (streaming) joint venture with Comcast. And I think we have the history of pulling together bundles of content into a sellable form. But we will have to see how that market evolves.”

After broadband services having been a big growth drivers for cable operators, the industry has seen a slowdown in recent quarters, with some even losing broadband subscribers. Charter’s broadband customer base dropped by 21,000 in the second quarter, compared with a year-ago gain of 400,000, with management highlighting a special challenge from customers moving from the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the FCC’s new benefit program subsidizing internet services. A “small portion of the subsidized subscribers” either didn’t opt in to continue their service and transition to ACP or didn’t meet the ACP requirements, particularly the one that they use service in each 30-day period, Fischer previously said. On Wednesday, she said that the company would in the current third quarter see a “meaningfully smaller” impact from that transition.

Fischer was also asked about the state of Charter’s advertising business amid recent economic clouds. “Our advertising business has done really well,” she said. “It’s a couple of things.” One reason is that the company focuses not on more challenged national, but local advertising. “And in that local market, a lot of the advertising is actual call-to-action advertising,” she explained. “So it’s the last piece of advertising spend that is typically cut back on because people still need to advertise to generate sort of rings in the cash register. And so that’s been an advantage.”

Secondly, “the advanced advertising space, what we have done around addressability and that targeted advertising space, has really been an advantage overall. So, while you have seen in some of the broader national markets, whether it’s for consumer products or those types of spend, there has been pullback on the national side, that is not really our revenue stream. Our revenue stream is much more focused on local advertisers. And so I think that we continue to perform well in spite of what is going on in the broader market.”