Charter Names Chris Winfrey President and CEO; Tom Rutledge to Serve as Exec Chair

Cable giant Charter Communications said on Wednesday that it has named Chris Winfrey president and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

Tom Rutledge, who has announced his plans to retire as CEO after a 50-year career beginning as a technician in 1972 while in college, will leave his president and CEO roles, while serving as executive chairman of Charter’s board of directors through the end of his current contract in November of 2023.

Winfrey has most recently served as Charter’s chief operating officer after more than a decade as the company’s chief financial officer. As CEO, Winfrey will report to Charter’s board.

“Rutledge will maintain oversight of Charter’s government affairs during that time and provide his guidance and expertise to ensure a smooth and successful transition,” the company said.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to lead Charter and this incredible team over the past 10 years,” said Rutledge. “We have grown the company through innovation and strategic investments and have positioned Charter to provide the best converged connectivity products and services available today. During my 50 years in this industry, I have witnessed first-hand its ability to continually evolve and change the world, and our opportunity today is greater than ever with ubiquitous connectivity being central to everything we do.”